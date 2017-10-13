Prep girls swimming: Mavs defeat Royals, lose to Glacier Peak in dual meet

The Wesco 3A girls swim teams from Lynnwood and Meadowdale traveled to take on host school 4A Glacier Peak on Thursday at the Snohomish Aquatic Center.

Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 130-53

Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 144-39

Next, the Meadowdale girls (2-6-1 in the 3A Wesco standings, 2-6-1 overall) will participate in the Edmonds District Meet Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. The meet includes all four of the Edmonds School District teams: Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. It begins at 2:45 p.m.

— Photos by Scott Williams