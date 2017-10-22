Sports and RecreationHigh School Prep girls swimming photo gallery: Edmonds District meet individual and relay winners October 22, 2017 38 0 1 of 7 50 yard freestyle winners - 3rd Place- Elly Bray (Meadowdale) 2nd Place- Carly Stave (MLT) 1st Place- Angella Kim (Edmonds) All photos by Scott Williams 100 yard breaststroke winners - 3rd Place- Rebekah Murphy (Lynnwood) 2nd Place- Emma Van Hooser (MLT) 1st Place- Morgan Broadhead (Edmonds) 100 yard butterfly winners - 3rd Place- Kayla Primavera (MLT) 2nd Place- Emma Bray (Meadowdale) 1st Place- Alexis Song (Edmonds). 100 yard freestyle winners - 3rd Place- Carly Stave (MLT) 2nd Place- Angella Kim (Edmonds) 1st Place- Morgan Broadhead (Edmonds) 200 yard freestyle winners - 3rd Place- Bre Enriquez (MLT) 2nd Place- Alexis Song (Edmonds) 1st Place- Grace Morgan (Meadowdale). 200 yard IM winners - 3rd Place- Emma Van Hooser (MLT) 2nd Place- Ilaria Simmen (Edmonds) 1st Place- Jersey Razzano (Meadowdale). 500 yard freestyle winners - 3rd Place- Elisa Park (Edmonds) 2nd Place- Grace Morgan (Meadowdale) 1st Place- Jersey Razzano (Meadowdale). 1 of 3 200 yard freestyle relay winners - 4th Place LYNNWOOD (Kayla Chea, Rebekah Murphy, Erica Smatlak, and Alana Williams) 3rd Place EDMONDS WOODWAY (Bella Menanno, Ameila Rees, Miranda Huff, and Elisa Park) 2nd Place MEADOWDALE (Elly Bray, Brynn Webster, Sofia Tang and Dante Caiazza) 1st Place MOUNTLAKE TERRACE (Carly Stave, Emma Van Hooser, Sally Benedict and Bre Enriquez). 200 yard freestyle winners - 3rd Place- Bre Enriquez (MLT) 2nd Place- Alexis Song (Edmonds) 1st Place- Grace Morgan (Meadowdale). 400 yard freestyle relay winners - 4th Place - LYNNWOOD (Madison Tang, Maika Truong, Alana Williams and Hannah Tang) 3rd Place- MEADOWDALE (Emma Bray, Grace Morgan, Jersey Razzano and Elly Bray) 2nd Place- MOUNTLAKE TERRACE (Katrina Matthews, Sally Benedict, Tiffany Vuong and Bre Enriquez) 1st Place- EDMONDS-WOODWAY (Angella Kim, Alexis Song, Ilaria Simmen and Morgan Broadhead).