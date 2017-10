1 of 6

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell Monday on the Warriors’ home court, 25-16, 25-18, 26-24. E-W was led by Betty Abraham and Sandra Yang, who had 12 kills each.

The Warriors, now 7-4 league and 8-5 overall, trails both Snohomish and Lynnwood, who are tied for third place.

It was also senior night for the Warriors as family and friends joined the players to be honored, below. (Photos by Karl Swenson)