Prep volleyball: Warriors lose first-round match of district tourney

Halloween night proved to be no treat for the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and the Lynnwood Royals as both squads suffered losses in District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament first-round matches at Snohomish High School.

The Warriors were even with the host Snohomish Panthers 1-1 after two sets, but couldn’t hold back the surging Panthers as the match progressed. Snohomish won 20 of the 26 final points in the third set, then overcame a 8-4 deficit to win the final set and the match 3-1 (25-14, 22-25, 25-11, 25-17).

Lynnwood kept close to the Ferndale Golden Eagles throughout their opening round tournament match on Tuesday, even holding a 20-12 lead in the third set, but ultimately succumbed to the Golden Eagles 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 29-27).

The two defeats set up a Warriors-vs.-Royals tournament loser-out match on Thursday, Nov. 2; first serve at Snohomish High School is set for 5 p.m. The winner of the match will remain in contention for a state tournament berth to be decided on Saturday, Nov. 4.

To view the entire 2017 District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2375&sport_id=10.

Prep Volleyball: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood at District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament, Oct. 31 (First round matches)

Snohomish 3 – Edmonds-Woodway 1 (25-14, 22-25, 25-11, 25-17)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-6 overall; Snohomish 9-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-3 overall

Ferndale 3 – Lynnwood 0 (25-22, 25-19, 29-27)

Records: Lynnwood 8-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-7 overall; Ferndale 12-1 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 14-1 overall

Next match: Edmonds-Woodway versus Lynnwood, Thursday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m. at Snohomish High School (District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament loser-out match)