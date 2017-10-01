Public hearing Tuesday on proposed land use designation change in south Edmonds

1 of 2

The Edmonds City Council will hold a public hearing this Tuesday, Oct. 3 on an Edmonds Planning Board recommendation to change the land use designation for properties located at 9107 and 9111 236th St. S.W. in south Edmonds.

The planning board recommendation calls for changing the properties’ current Single Family Urban 1 designation to that of Edmonds Way Corridor. According to a memo accompanying the council agenda, the subject properties currently are developed with a single family residence (9107 236th St S.W.) and a legal non-conforming multi-family residence (9111 236th St. S.W). To apply for a rezone, the properties’ owners must first obtain a change in the City of Edmonds Comprehensive Plan designation from Single Family Urban 1 to a designation that would allow for a future proposal to change the zoning to an RM (multiple residential) zone.

“They chose to seek the designation “Edmonds Way Corridor” because it is the designation adjacent to the east, north, and south,” the council memo noted.