Reminder: 3rd annual EWHS Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony Oct 5

The third annual Edmonds-Woodway Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony is set for Thursday, Oct. 5 at the EWHS Great Hall, 7600 212th St. S.W. There will be a meet and greet from 6-7 p.m., followed by the ceremony from 7-9 p.m. with dessert and coffee.

Athletes from the former Edmonds and Woodway high schools and the current Edmonds-Woodway High School will be recognized.

Inductees include:

Teams

EHS 1975 Boys Cross Country State Championship

EHS 1976 Girls Cross Country State Championship

WHS 1985 State Softball Championship

Athletes

Mary Garner (EHS ’50), Ted Neff (EHS ’50), Dave Hamilton (EHS ’66), Chris Peterson (EHS ’71), Debbie Quatier (EHS ’76), Phil Zevenbergen (WHS ’82), Brenda Dobelaar (EHS ’89), Gerik Baxter (EWHS ’99), Courtney Ellis (EWHS ’99)

Coaches

Bill Peterson, WHS, Stu Smith, EHS

Community Contributor

Don Meyring

Admission is free (there is a $20 suggested donation per person at door).

RSVP by Friday Sept. 29 to EWHS Athletics Secretary Denise Lewis at 425-431-6177 or lewisde@edmonds.wednet.edu.