Dine at Chipotle in Lynnwood from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, and 50 percent of all proceeds will be donated to Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Class of 2020.

Mention the E-W sophomore class fundraiser, or show this photo from your smartphone. Half of proceeds will be donated to the sophomore class fund, which will help fund prom and other events senior year.

The Lynnwood Chipotle is located at 4120 196th St. S.W., Ste. 150.