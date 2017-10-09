Reminder: Edmonds Diversity Commission to host second World Café event Oct. 14

Approaching its second anniversary as a commission, the City of Edmonds Diversity Commission on Oct. 14 will host the second annual “World Café”-style event intended to serve as a community discussion on topics related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Edmonds World Café – Community Discussions on Diversity is will run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 14 in the Plaza Room above the Edmonds Library at 650 Main St.

The World Café is a trademarked forum for engaging people in “conversations that matter,” according to The World Café Community Foundation. The foundation is a nonprofit organization that developed the World Café vehicle over 20 years ago for social engagement, innovation and positive community change.

The basic framework of a World Café is to invite members of the community to a venue set up with a number of communal tables, where healthy discussion is triggered by a series of topics shared with participants at each table. Usually about a half-dozen topics are discussed in succession at each table. All perpectives are encouraged.

“Central to our mission is to reach out and engage community members on current issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion in and around Edmonds,” said Edmonds Diversity Commission Co-Chair, Ed Dorame. “The World Café model provides a safe and engaging space for healthy discussion on what can sometimes be uncomfortable topics.

“In addition to providing an opportunity for community members to have a voice on these issues, the process will help the Commission focus its work over the coming year,” Dorame said.

Topics such as DACA, religious freedom, engaging diverse or even opposing viewpoints, cultural bias and other scenarios related to discrimination and inclusion will be presented.

Space is limited, so interested parties are encouraged to email Diversity Coordinator Misha Carter at misha.carter@edmondswa.gov by Oct. 10 to reserve your space.

The Plaza Room is ADA accessible. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Carter at the email address above.