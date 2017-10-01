Reminder: Money Works classes for teens at Edmonds Library in October

Money Works, a series of four free financial literacy classes for teens, will be offered starting Monday, Oct. 2 at the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St.

The four-week series on Monday nights from 5:30-7 p.m. The class is designed for students who are interested in being financially independent and ready for college.

The link for registration follows. They can register for one class or all four separately. Click on:

http://host5.evanced.info/sno_isle/evanced/eventcalendar.asp

Select October 2017 and then select Edmonds Library.

The dates are Oct. 2, (No class Oct. 9), Oct. 16, 23 and 30.

Week 1-Earning a Paycheck, Budgeting

Week 2-Good Money Habits and Assets vs Liabilities

Week-3- Earned vs Passive Income, Dollar cost Averaging, Rule of 72

Week 4- Mutual Funds, 401k options for first jobs, Roth IRA.