Reminder: TEDxSnoIsleLibraries event set for Nov. 4

For a third year, Sno-Isle Libraries is providing a TEDx opportunity to connect audience members with ideas and information. This year’s free TEDxSnoIsleLibraries will take place on Nov. 4 from 1-5:30 p.m. at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo.
This year’s theme is “Sharing Our Future.” Eleven dynamic speakers will explore the promise, risks, expectations and potential meaning of a future that is shared or not.
Kamiak High School’s performing arts center will seat up to 360 attendees. Plus, there will be livestream viewing at the Camano Island, Coupeville, Darrington, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mukilteo and Snohomish libraries; and also at GenCare in Granite Falls. And the event will be livestreamed on the Sno-Isle Libraries website.
There are 11 speakers scheduled for the event, including:
- Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger, former astronaut
- Ron Carucci, leadership and change coach
- Mark Perez, Cascadia College student
- Richard Yonck, futurist and author
- Zsofia Pasztor, executive director of Farmer Frog
- Kathy Coffey, Executive Director of Leadership Snohomish County
- Dhruvik Parikh, Jackson High School student
- Nic O’Neill, Executive Director of the American Kitefliers Association
- Tom Sebastian, President and CEO of Compass Health
- Sargun Handa, Kamiak High School student
- Bill Bernat, mental-health awareness advocate
TEDxSnoIsleLibraries 2017 is an independently organized TED event.