Reminder: Tryouts for Lady Mavs basketball feeder program Oct. 8

Tryouts for the Lady Mavs basketball feeder program will occur the first week of October.

The program is designed for players in 5th through 8th grade who live in the Meadowdale High School service area. Girls who want to play at a competitive level are encouraged to try out.

Tryouts will be held on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Registration will take place from 11-11:30 a.m.)

Registration forms and additional information are available at the feeder program’s website: sites.google.com/site/ladymavsfeeder/home.

There is no cost for tryouts. Scholarships are available to help with player fees.