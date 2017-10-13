Reminder: Your book recommendation is your raffle ticket to win a Kindle

The Friends of the Edmonds Library is sponsoring a Kindle Giveaway raffle. Write a book recommendation of 200-400 words and email it to edmondslibfriends@gmail.com or hand in your written book recommendation at the Edmonds Library between now and Oct. 27.

Kindles will be given to three lucky raffle winners, who will also earn free help to set up their device and learn about ebooks from Sno-Isle Libraries staff. Age categories are 13 and under, 14-21 and over 21.

Kindle winners will be announced at the Friends Annual Book Sale at noon Oct. 28 in the Frances Anderson Center. Winners’ recommendations will be published on My Edmonds News.

All book recommendations will be displayed on the Edmonds Library website and social media.

Three recommenders of mystery books will be invited to read their recommendations on the Kendall & Cooper Talk Mysteries Podcast (YouTube, iTunes, Sound Cloud and KBFG radio).

View more details at the Edmonds Library Events page or ask at the Edmonds Library. You can also see the entry form here.

The contest is sponsored by the Friends of the Edmonds Library, Symetra, and Marsh and McLennan Companies