Save the date: Edmonds church sponsoring Gender Diversity Parent Panel Oct. 22

If you have child who is exploring their gender identity, you yourself have changed gender identities or you have been part of someone’s support system, you are invited to join the discussion on gender diversity Sunday, Oct. 22 at Edmonds United Methodist Church

The event, which starts at 11:45 a.m., will feature the educational resource group Gender Diversity, which describes its mission as increasing “awareness and understanding of the wide range of gender diversity in children, adolescents, and adults by providing family support, building community, increasing societal awareness, and improving the well-being for people of all gender identities and expressions.”

According to a church announcement, during the event “parents will share their experience and wisdom in supporting their children as they navigated their identity as a youth in a gender minority.”