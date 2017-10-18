Save the date: Friends of the Edmonds Library annual Bargain Book Sale Oct. 28

The Friends of the Edmonds Library will be hosting its 35th annual bargain book sale Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St.

Browse thousands of donated books, CDs, and DVDs of interest to children, teens and adults. All proceeds benefit the Edmonds Library. Debit and credit cards accepted.

To learn more about the Friends, visit Friends of the Edmonds Library

And here’s a reminder to write a book recommendation, and be entered into a raffle for a free Kindle. Three winners will be announced when the raffle tickets are drawn at noon during the Annual Book Sale. Email your book recommendation to edmondslibfriends@gmail.com or hand it in at the Edmonds Library by Oct 27.