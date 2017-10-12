Photos Scene in Edmonds: ‘Art Walker makes his Scarecrow Festival appearance October 12, 2017 25 0 The latest entry to hit the streets in this year’s 2017 Scarecrow Festival is Art Walker, submitted by — who else — Art Walk Edmonds! Joined by creators Patti Green and Clayton Moss, Walker is striking the “Keep on Truckin'” pose made famous 50 years ago by underground cartoonist Robert Crumb during San Francisco’s Summer of Love. But don’t expect him to do much walking. He’s he’s anchored to the Museum Plaza bell tower. (Photo by Larry Vogel)