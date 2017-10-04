Scene in Edmonds: Bigfoot sighting

1 of 4

Bigfoot made an appearance outside the Edmonds City Council Chambers Tuesday night during a rally for the upcoming Taming Bigfoot Edmonds, a team-based, carbon footprint-reducing game aimed at engaging the Edmonds community in the city’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Taming Bigfoot Edmonds is a project of the Taming Bigfoot Steering Committee, made up of members of the Edmonds Mayor’s Climate Protection committee, members of Edmonds City Council and, Interfaith Climate Action of South Snohomish County.

