Scene in Edmonds: City council, port candidates square off

Approximately 50 citizens attended Monday night’s candidate forum sponsored by the Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) and the Edmonds Senior Center. Moderated by Dave Buelow, the forum posed a range of questions to candidates for both the Port of Edmonds and the Edmonds City Council touching on growth, the environment, building heights, Harbor Square and the Edmonds Marsh.

The full video of the forum and written reports with forum highlights will be available on My Edmonds News over the next few days.