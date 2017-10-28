Scene in Edmonds: Library Friends pick winners of Kindle raffle

1 of 2 The Friends of the Edmonds Library on Saturday announced the winners of a raffle for a free Kindle. “Participants’ book recommendations were their raffle tickets, and we thank everyone who turned in a recommendation,” said raffle organizer Wendy Kendall.

The winners’ names were pulled from the raffle bags during the Friends of the Edmonds Library Annual Book Sale Saturday. They are:

– Deborah Walton, recommending Entwined by Heather Dixon

– Nathaniel Holt, recommending The Red Badge of Courage by Stephen Crane

– Caroline Knoblauch recommending Smile by Raina Telgemeier

Contest sponsors were the Friends of the Edmonds Library, Symetra, and Marsh and McLennan Companies

And here are the Kindle Winning Book Recommendations:

Recommended by Deborah Walton

Entwined by Heather Dixon

Entwined is a retelling of the beautiful story of the 12 dancing princesses. The eldest sister Azalea loves dancing and feels responsible for her younger sisters. Thrown into mourning by the death of their mother and forbidden to dance, they find a way to dance despite the odds. A dark fate hides beneath the castle and Azalea must protect her sisters and kingdom from a terrible curse, while finding time for love.

This book appeals to any lover of fairy tales or happy endings. Each princess has a separate personality and individual charms, and the reader will find putting this book down impossible. I could not stop smiling and laughing and swooning at the way the characters danced across the page. The dark themes of the story follow the traditional ways of fairy tales and while scary in their own right they are offset by the charm and lightheartedness of the romance and humor of the rest of the book. It’s a story about families and love and bonds that cannot be broken.

Heather Dixon grew up in a large family with four brothers and six sisters. She is a storyboard artist as well as a writer and lives in Salt Lake City, Utah.

~~~~

Recommended by Caroline Knoblauch

Smile by Raina Telgemeier

Smile by Raina Telgemeier is about a girl who trips when running and one of her two front teeth goes up in her gums. So up until high school she has all this crazy metal in her mouth. There’s drama about boys and mean friends.

I think others should read it because it’s an exciting adventure about a girl.

Raina Telgemeier is the #1 New York Times best seller, creator of Smile, Sisters drama, and Ghosts. Raina lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.

~~~~

Recommended by Nathaniel Holt

The Red Badge of Courage by Stephen Crane

Henry Fleming dreams of war and knights in shining armor. He asks his mother if he can enlist and she begs him not to do it. He enlists anyway and expects her to say something about coming home with his shield, or on it. As he goes off he feels brave and respected. He and the rest of the army are encamped for a long time. While there he starts to question himself and whether he will run away from battle. The army finally moves to attack the Confederate army. They move forward and back for awhile and then the Confederate army attacks. Henry and his comrades fight them off. Soon the Confederates charge again. Henry, seeing other soldiers retreating, runs with them. Alone and in a daze, he wanders about thinking he can never face his comrades. He soon runs across a dead soldier with ants crawling up and down his body. Scared and lonely, he soon runs across a group of five wounded trying to get out of the war. He joins them and sees one soldier from his regiment die. Then upon being questioned to where his wound is, he leaves the group. Later he sees everyone retreating and joins them, hoping to make it seem as if he just can. One man hits him in the head with his rifle. Dazed and staggering he finds his way back to his group where he says he got shot to save face. Joined back up with his group, they later fight another battle against the Confederates. His fear gone, he fights like a well oiled machine. He rescues the flag from a Union flag holder who dropped it when he was killed. Their officer volunteers them to attack a position and they get right up to the barge only to fall short. Another soldier says that one of the higher officers noticed them and congratulated them for their bravery.

It was a really good book and I really enjoyed reading it. It gave me a greater understanding of what each soldier’s life was like. It showed mental aspects more than physical.

Stephen Crane started writing when he was 4. He was a newspaper journalist. However he never saw the war as he was born in 1871. He interviewed veterans for this book, but they couldn’t provide enough thoughts so he used his imagination. He died at age 24.