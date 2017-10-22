Scene in Edmonds: The marsh, set to music

Local music educator Ed Hartman shared this video of the Edmonds Marsh, put to a piece of original music he created earlier this week. “The video is from a warm day in September at the Edmonds Marsh,” he said. “It’s a nice fall postcard of the Pacific Northwest. Good for armchair travelers, especially with the rainy season starting!” Hartman teaches percussion in Edmonds and also says he does “quite a bit of composition for film and TV.” In addition, he teaches a continuing education class in music licensing, coming up in November at North Seattle College.