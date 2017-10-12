Scene in Edmonds: Owl photo op

1 of 4

Photographer Bill Anderson notes that Thursday morning, his wife discovered a barred owl sleeping on a tree branch in their back yard. “The owl may be one that I have photographed in Pine Ridge Park, which borders the end of our court,” he said. “My last two owl hunts in Pine Ridge Park came up empty, so maybe the owl came to me for a change.

“The crows have been going crazy, but the owl just keeps sleeping away. Ironically, the owl is perched on one of the two dying western hemlocks that will be removed next month. I am having 12- to 15-foot stumps kept in place to serve as habitat for woodpeckers and other birds.”