Photos Scene in Edmonds: For all you Patches Pals… October 26, 2017 34 0 McDonald McGarry Insurance shared their entry in the Edmonds Historical Museum’s scarecrow contest: J P Patches. “It is amazing how many folks have stopped to tell us JP and Chris Wedes stories,” said Sandy McDonald, noting that Wedes, who played the beloved television clown for many years, was an Edmonds resident. “He was such a beloved character, especially here in Edmonds where he retired, but continued his good works. Some folks knew him from his work with Seattle Children Hospital, some from all the support he lent MS Helping Hands and he was a familiar face as well, down at the Edmonds Marina. (Out of character of course!). While younger folks may have no idea who he was, there are quite a few Patches Pals hanging around Edmonds.”