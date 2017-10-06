Photos Scene in Edmonds: Pine Ridge Park woodpeckers October 6, 2017 34 0 1 of 5 The theme for Bird Fest 2017 was Woodpeckers of the Pacific Northwest, says photographer Bill Anderson, who adds that "although Bird Fest is over, the pileated woodpeckers are still putting on a good show at Pine Ridge Park." And Anderson notes that the large pond at Pine Ridge Park has been dried up for so long that vegetation has grown over the old pond bed. "The pond bed is still soft enough to sink into it, but you can walk out there if you are wearing a good pair of hiking boots and pants that you don't mind getting muddy," he says.