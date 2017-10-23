Scene in Edmonds: Stroller Strides moms hit the streets

1 of 3

My Edmonds News photographer Larry Vogel caught the Edmonds Stroller Strides participants out for their morning workout during a lovely Edmonds kind of fall Monday.

Using the stroller as a piece of fitness equipment, the Stroller Strides parents run, jog and powerwalk between calisthenics stops during their regular workout meets. Along the way, they chant Marine-style boot camp marching songs to keep up the energy and enthusiasm. “It’s a great place to meet other moms, have fun, and get fit,” said one enthusiastic participant.

Led by Fit4Mom staffers Tiffany Fergus and Natasha Villien, the group meets Monday, Wednesday and Saturday morning in Edmonds. Check the Fit4Mom web page for more information, times and locations.