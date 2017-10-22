EWHS students search for salmon

1 of 3 Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Students Saving Salmon club members were out this weekend searching for salmon in Shell Creek.

According to club advisor Joe Scordino, this is the time of year when coho and chum salmon start entering Puget Sound creeks. Students talked to streamside residents about salmon and their habitat, and searched the creek for salmon but saw none. “Hopefully, it’s still early and salmon will be appearing in coming weeks,” Scordino said.

The EWHS Students Saving Salmon club is interested in learning about the status of salmon in Edmonds, the condition of the habitat, and improving habitat by re-vegetating stream edges and removing barriers that may prevent salmon from moving up the stream. Next Saturday, Oct. 28, students will be planting native plants in Shell Creek, assisted by members of the Edmonds Tree Board, Sound Salmon Solutions and Holy Rosary Church.