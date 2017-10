1 of 8

No crabs today but did catch another whale. This was sooo cool to see Posted by Tim Harles on Sunday, October 15, 2017

Photographer Janine Harles and her husband Tim were out in their boat Sunday between Possession Point and Edmonds, with the goal of photographing their favorite humpback whale Two Spot. As he breached, they were able to capture the action both with photographs and video.