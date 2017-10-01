Shoreline CC to present ‘Changing Face of Vietnamese Migration’ program Oct. 5

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell presents “The Changing Face of Vietnamese Migration: Challenges & Successes” this Thursday, Oct. 5 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Shoreline CC, 9000 building, Room 9208.

Large-scale Vietnamese migration to the United States began as a humanitarian flow after the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. As of 2014, 1.3 million Vietnamese immigrants resided in the United States, the sixth largest immigrant group in the country. Vietnamese-American immigrants discuss their earliest memories, biggest challenges, and successes as they and their families settled in the U.S. This discussion is a collaboration between the Global Affairs Center and Peace Tree Vietnam.

Panelists include James Hong, Executive Director, Vietnamese Friendship Association; Long Kim, President, Vietnamese Mutual Assistance Association and Thoa Nguyen, chef/owner of Wabi-Sabi and the Chinoise Café restaurants. The event will be moderated by Christoph Giebel, Associate Professor of International Studies and History, University of Washington.

This event is open to the public and free, but registration is requested by clicking here, then click again on Sign Up.

Parking is free for evening events.