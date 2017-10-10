Shoreline CC to present Oct. 12 program on Syrian medical missions

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell presents “Compassion, Culture, Education: The story of SCM/Syrian Medical Missions” this Thursday, Oct. 12 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Shoreline CC, 9000 building, Room 9208.

The speaker is Rita Zawaideh, Founder, SCM/Syrian Medical Missions, a Seattle-based non-profit that organizes medical teams that travel to Syrian refugee camps in Jordan and Greece. They also collect clothing, furniture, household items and medical supplies for refugees in these camps, as well as those who have resettled in Washington state.

This event is open to the public and free, but registration is requested here. There is a small fee for parking on campus during daytime hours.