Shoreline CC to present program on ‘Diverse Voices in Military’ Nov. 2

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell presents a program on “Diverse Voices in the Military” this Thursday, Nov. 2 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Shoreline CC, 9000 building, Room 9208.

Panelists include:

Francisco Ivarra (U.S. Army, honorably discharged)

Donna Lowery (Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Retired)

Bill Moore (Colonel, U.S. Army Retired)

Charles Santiago (U. S. Navy, honorably discharged)

Jordan Smith (U.S. Army, honorably discharged)

Moderator will be Derek Levy, Shoreline CC acting associate dean, student support programs.

What have been the challenges faced by women and racial & ethnic minorities in the military over time? How have they overcome or otherwise dealt with these challenges? How have their service, return home and commemoration of their service been similar or different? This discussion is a collaboration between the Global Affairs Center and Veterans Programs at Shoreline Community College.

This event is open to the public and free, but registration is requested here. Parking on campus is free during the evening.