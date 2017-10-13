South County Politics: Edmonds City Council, Fire District 1 candidates

Issue statement from Edmonds council candidates

Edmonds City Council incumbent Kristiana Johnson and challenger Josh Thompson recently sent statements about what they think are the most important issue or issues in the Nov. 7 election. Here are the two candidates’ statements in the order that their names will appear on the November ballot and in the voters’ pamphlet:

City of Edmonds Council Position #1, 4-year term

Josh Thompson

While I’m out knocking on doors, the people of Edmonds tell me their concerns and many of the issues affecting their lives. They want to know more about where their tax dollars go. They care where new houses and buildings are built. They need sidewalks in those places where their children have to walk in the street. They love their parks and their pool and want to see them stay open. They worry about the safety of trains and access to the waterfront. They care about our critical areas and the marsh. They worry about homelessness, especially amongst children, and want to know what we can all do to help.

Kristiana Johnson

There will be many familiar issues facing Edmonds in 2018. Their importance to you as a voter may depend upon where you live or work. They may also depend upon your values in our society, such as environmental protection or social equity. Familiar issues that may be addressed in 2018 include the following: bikini baristas along Highway 99, pedestrian signs in downtown, the crumb rubber moratorium, building heights, Sunset Avenue and the emergency access/pedestrian bridge to the waterfront. Add a new Housing Task Force and the Urban Forestry Management Plan with the ongoing issues of homelessness and the opioid crisis and 2018 looks to be a very busy year.

Issue statement from Fire District 1 challenger

Snohomish County Fire District 1 challenger Michael Ellis has sent a statement about his views on the most important issue or issues in the fire district election. Incumbent Commissioner David Chan has not responded to requests for a statement.

Chan and Ellis won places on the Nov. 7 ballot by placing first and second in a five-way contest in the August primary. Chan is seeking a third six-year term on the fire district board.

Fire District 1 includes unincorporated areas between Everett and the Snohomish-King county line.

The district has now combined with the Lynnwood Fire Department to form the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority. The winner of this election will join the regional fire authority board as will the district’s other four commissioners.

The cities of Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Brier have been getting service by contract with the district; those contracts will continue with the RFA. The contract cities don’t vote in fire district elections.

Here is Ellis’ issue statement:

Fire District 01 Commissioner Position #1, 6-year term

David F. Chan —No statement

Michael Ellis —

How best to increase public safety is the most important election issue facing Fire District 1 voters. Providing adequate training for our first responders is essential.

As a police officer serving alongside our community’s excellent firefighters, I want to restore firefighters’ training programs reduced by budget reductions taken by the 12-year incumbent during his second term.

This August a majority of primary voters agreed, now is the time to make a change in the Commissioner who represents them on Fire District I’s Board. If elected, I will see to it that firefighters and paramedics have all the tools and training needed to do their jobs protecting you and your family.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.