South County Politics: Registration deadline, voters’ pamphlet, candidate fundraising

New Washington voters can register through Monday, Oct. 30

New Washington voters can register through 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, to vote in the Nov. 7 general election, but they must register in person at the Snohomish County auditor’s office in Everett.

In-person registration is at Snohomish County Elections, County auditor’s office, 3000 Rockefeller Ave, Everett, First Floor, Administration Building West. The auditor’s office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline to register online or by mail or for currently registered Washington voters to change their addresses or other information was Oct. 9.

Why two voters’ pamphlets

South Snohomish County residents got two voters’ pamphlets – one from the Washington secretary of state, and the other the local pamphlet from the Snohomish County auditor’s office.

The edition of the state pamphlet that came to Snohomish County voters has little in it but the ballot titles of the three statewide advisory votes. The advisory votes have none of the explanatory statements or pro-con arguments that voters’ guides have for initiatives, referenda, constitutional amendments or tax propositions. For the first time in more than 35 years, none of those kinds of measures is on statewide ballots, but state law requires a statewide pamphlet for the advisory votes.

Some counties added their local material to the state pamphlet, but officials in Snohomish County and other large counties didn’t find it cost effective.

Get a personalized voters’ guide online

The local voters’ pamphlet has information about city, county, school district and water district candidates and about local ballot measures. Each household will get one of four editions of the county voters’ pamphlet, meaning that the pamphlet will cover several communities. Voters can get individualized voters’ guides on line by going to https://weiapplets.sos.wa.gov/MyVote/#/login, entering identifying information, and clicking on “Voters’ Guide.” Then, any voter can click on “Ballot Measures,” “Judicial Candidates” or “Local Candidates” and read only about measures or candidates on his or her ballot. So, an Edmonds voter will see Edmonds council candidates, a Woodway voter will see Woodway candidates, a resident of nearby unincorporated areas will see candidates for Fire District 1, and all will see Edmonds School District candidates.

Fundraising: Thompson leads Edmonds council candidates

Josh Thompson, who is challenging incumbent Edmonds City Council incumbent Kristiana Johnson in the Nov. 7 election, leads Edmonds council candidates in fundraising. Thompson had reported raising $12,293 through last week, while spending $11,673, with a campaign debt of $2,500. Johnson reported raising $3,303 and spending $1,899.

Incumbent Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas has reported raising $10,815 and spending $3,531 with a campaign debt of $1,250. Challenger Alvin Rutledge reported no campaign fundraising or spending.

Council incumbent Michael Nelson, who is running unopposed for re-election, reports raising $8,373 and spending $1,497.

None of the Edmonds council candidates raised as much as the $19,445 that incumbent Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Linda Coburn had raised before she learned in May that she would be unopposed. She had spent $12,266.

Fundraising: Baylor leads school-board candidates

Edmonds School Board candidate Cathy Baylor leads School District 15 candidates in fundraising for the Nov. 7 election. Baylor had reported raising $9,886 through last week while spending $7,019, with a campaign debt of $5,873. Baylor’s opponent in the Nov. 7 election, Deborah Kilgore, reported raising $6,620 and spending $4,617.

Their fundraising totals include money that they raised and spent for the Aug. 1 primary.

The candidates for the other Edmonds School Board position in the November ballot, incumbent Ann McMurray and challenger Mitchell Below, both report no fundraising or spending.

The Edmonds School District includes Edmonds, Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, most of Brier and unincorporated areas of Snohomish County near those municipalities.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.