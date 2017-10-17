Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Climate Connection

Edmonds Climate Connection

Since 2012, we have been promoting the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. We work to slow global warming and destructive climate change.

Our group formed after coal and explosive Bakken oil trains appeared in our state traveling along the Columbia River, Puget Sound and our towns.

If you are interested in following our local progress and learn ways to become active against looming fossil fuel projects in our state, visit our page: Edmonds Climate Connection. Our site covers recent local and national news, youth action, successes stopping new coal and expanded oil terminals; reductions in global warming, greater job creation, gallery of photos, and an events calendar. Based on local train watch activity we post the average number of coal and oil trains in Edmonds per week.

A big win for Washington State reported in a recent news article in the Seattle Times Sept. 27, 2017, By Hal Bernton: Washington state denies key permit for Columbia River coal terminal, potentially dooming (44 million tons annually) project in Longview.

“There are simply too many unavoidable and negative environmental impacts for the project to move forward,” said state Ecology Director Maia Bellon about the proposed Longview terminal.

After six years of work by many Washington State environmental groups we had these wins: Six of six coal terminal proposal struck down, only one of the proposed oil terminal expansions abandoned or defeated. Just the huge Vancouver terminal still left to be decided. Let’s continue working together to keep the iconic Pacific Northwest from becoming a conveyor belt of coal and oil to Asia. Stopping the expansion of coal, and now explosive Bakken oil, along the Columbia River, Puget Sound, residential and commercial communities, and our children’s schools reduces the threat to our: health and safety, protects NW natural beauty, reduces global warming, promotes the transition from dirty fossil fuels to renewables and enhances our economic future.

Just last year an oil train derailed along the Columbia River within the city of Mosier, Oregon. Fortunately, there was only a fire and no explosion as the derailment occurred within a few hundred yards of the city’s elementary school. Opposing the transportation of these dangerous commodities is one of many steps required to put us on a path to clean energy and to lower the disastrous effects of global warming. More jobs are being created in solar and wind energy systems and the cost of these power sources are now comparable to oil and coal without the deadly pollution they produce.

Coal was the driver of the industrial revolution, followed by oil, but they have had their day, and it is time to move into the future creating a healthy and less dangerous world, better jobs and more jobs than oil and coal can provide. This transition will take many years; so now is the time to start; let’s get moving.

We initiated our work to stop coal and oil trains in the North West in collaboration with the Sierra Club in 2012. Today we collaborate with additional organizations including: Save the Edmonds Marsh, 350 Seattle, Interfaith Climate Action and many other like-minded groups with links on our site.

— Sponsored by Edmonds Climate Connection. Web page created and is maintained by Edmonds volunteers.