Sponsor spotlight: Here and There Grill for week of Oct. 17

Grilled Turkey Sandwich – sliced turkey breast, bacon, Havarti, cranberry, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough…with Caesar salad or fries…$9.95
French Dip – roast beef on French baguette, au jus….with Caesar salad or fries…. $11.95
Mexican Tuna Melt – albacore tuna mixed with mayo and pico de gallo; Colby cheese on grilled sourdough…with Caesar salad or fries…$10.95
Black Bean Sliders (vegetarian) – black bean patties, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo on slider buns…with Caesar salad or fries… $9.95
Spicy Peanut Chicken Noodle Salad – shredded chicken breast, linguini, snow peas, cucumber, bell pepper, carrots, napa cabbage, spinach, spicy peanut dressing, cilantro, peanuts, green onion….$10.95
Lasagna – beef/Italian sausage, ricotta-parmesan-mozzarella layered with lasagna noodles, tomato sauce…with Caesar salad (allow 40 minutes or take home and bake)…$11.95
Caldo Verde Soup cup $3.95, bowl $4.95
Fruit Smoothie – blueberries, strawberries, non-fat vanilla frozen yogurt, cranberry juice…$4.95
Salted Brown Butter Rice Krispie Treats…$2.25
Bottled Water/ Canned Pepsi/Diet/7up…$1.25
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea…$1.25
This week’s locations
Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Alderwood Business Center, Lynnwood
Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 4th and Dayton, Edmonds
Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruger Clinic, Edmonds
Friday 5 to 8 p.m., American Brewing Co and Gallaghers
To learn more, visit www.hereandtheregrill.com.