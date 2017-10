Sponsor spotlight: Here and There Grill for week of Oct. 23

Grilled Turkey Sandwich – sliced turkey breast, bacon, Havarti, cranberry, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough…with Caesar salad or fries…$9.95

Steak Sandwich – flank steak, gorgonzola mayo, sautéed mushrooms on telera roll….with Caesar salad or fries..$13.95

Chicken Pesto Sandwich – chicken breast, mozzarella, spinach-basil pesto, roasted red peppers on grilled como bread…with Caesar salad or fries…$10.95

Spicy Chickpea Patty Sandwich – chickpea patty, fresh spinach, roasted zucchini, lemon aioli, carrot-daikon slaw on telera roll….with Caesar salad or fries…$9.95

Black Bean Sliders (vegetarian) – black bean patties, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo on slider buns…with Caesar salad or fries… $9.95

Vietnamese Caramelized Pork and Rice Noodle Salad – caramelized pork tenderloin, rice noodles snow peas, cucumber, bell pepper, carrots, napa cabbage, spinach, basil, mint, cilantro, rice vinegar dressing, peanuts, sesame seeds, cilantro, green onion….$10.95

Chicken Cacciatore – chicken breast in tomato/white wine sauce with bell pepper, mushrooms and onion, garlic and herbs, over rotini…$10.95

Panang Curry Sweet Potato Soup (cilantro, green onion, lime garnish) cup $3.95, bowl $4.95

Fruit Smoothie – blueberries, strawberries, non-fat vanilla frozen

Chocolate Chip and Almonds Cookie…$2.25

Bottled Water/ Canned Pepsi/Diet/7up…$1.25

This week’s locations

Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Alderwood Business Center, Lynnwood

Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 4th and Dayton, Edmonds

Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruger Clinic, Edmonds

Friday 5 to 8 p.m., American Brewing Co and Gallaghers