Sponsor spotlight: Here and There Grill for week of Oct. 3

Grilled Turkey Sandwich – sliced turkey breast, bacon, Havarti, cranberry, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough…with green salad or fries…$9.95

Pastrami Pretzel Sliders – warm pastrami, Muenster cheese, pickles, red onion, mayo and mustard on 2 pretzel slider buns…with green salad or fries…$10.95

Caprese (chicken) Sandwich – fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, balsamic glaze on grilled sourdough (or add chicken breast)…with green salad or fries…$9.95/$10.95

Hummus and Veggie Wrap – cucumber, bell pepper, Kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, lettuce and hummus in flour wrap…with green salad or fries….$10.95

Black Bean Sliders (vegetarian) – black bean patties, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo on slider buns…with green salad or fries… $9.95

Shrimp Louie Salad – sweet Chilean shrimp, hard-boiled egg, tomato, asparagus, cucumber, avocado, black olives on romaine, louie dressing….$13.95

Fettuccini Bolognese – slow cooked ground beef and pork creamy tomato sauce, fettuccini pasta, parmigiana reggiano….$11.95

Chicken Couscous Soup cup…$3.95, bowl…$4.95

Fruit Smoothie – blueberries, strawberries, non-fat vanilla frozen yogurt, cranberry juice…$4.95

Banana Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie…$2.25

Bottled Water/ Canned Pepsi/Diet/7up…$1.25

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea…$1.25

This week’s locations

Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Alderwood Business Center, Lynnwood

Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 4th and Dayton, Edmonds

Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruger Clinic, Edmonds

Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Port of Everett

Friday 5 to 8 p.m., American Brewing Co and Gallaghers

To learn more, visit www.hereandtheregrill.com.