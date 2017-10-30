Sponsor spotlight: Here and There Grill for week of Oct. 30

Grilled Turkey Sandwich – sliced turkey breast, bacon, Havarti, cranberry, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough…with corn in a cup*, green salad* or fries…$9.95

Bacon Apple Cheese Sandwich – Cheddar and Havarti, apple butter, bacon, Honeycrisp apple slices on grilled como bread….with corn in a cup, green salad or fries..$13.95

Shrimp Po’Boy – cornmeal breaded and fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, remoulade sauce in French baguette…with corn in a cup, green salad or fries…$11.95

Black Bean Sliders (vegetarian) – black bean patties, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo on slider buns…with corn in a cup, green salad or fries… $9.95

Beet Carrot Gorgonzola Salad – shredded beets and carrots, crumbled gorgonzola, candied walnuts, bell pepper, raisins, red onion, on mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette ….$10.95

Mexican Rice Bowl – cilantro-lime rice, pinto beans, mixed greens, cabbage, cotija cheese, corn, crema verde, pickled red onion and avocado…$9.95… add spicy shredded pork…$10.95

Mac n Cheese with Shortribs – white cheddar cheese cream sauce, cavatappi pasta, topped with red wine braised boneless beef short ribs…$13.95

Costa Rican Garbanzo Bean Soup (tortilla strips, cilantro garnish) cup $3.95, bowl $4.95

Fruit Smoothie – blueberries, strawberries, non-fat vanilla frozen yogurt, cranberry juice…$4.95

Carrot Cake Oatmeal Cookie…$2.25

Bottled Water/ Canned Pepsi/Diet/7up…$1.25

*corn in a cup = corn in lime butter, topped with mayo, cotija and pequin chili

*green salad = mixed greens, tomato, balsamic viniagrette

This week’s locations

Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Alderwood Business Center, Lynnwood

Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 4th and Dayton, Edmonds

Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruger Clinic, Edmonds

Friday 5 to 8 p.m., American Brewing Co and Gallaghers