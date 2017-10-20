Sponsor Spotlight: Head lice and Halloween costumes

This time of year, news stories start popping up telling people not to try on Halloween costumes in stores for fear of getting and spreading head lice. Is this fact, or fiction?

Head lice do not jump or fly; they crawl. They have six legs with claws at the end of each leg. These claws are strong, so strong that lice can hang on for dear life and survive even after multiple washings.

Lice are after only one thing: your blood. In fact, they have to feed on the same human blood type as their very first feeding. If a louse transfers heads and feeds on a different blood type, it will die. So, a louse really doesn’t want to leave their food source unless they sense another’s head is a tastier treat.

Since costumes do not offer a louse a food source, the chances of getting lice from them are the same as any other non-human item like hats, coats, theater seats, airplanes, etc. Less than 2 percent of all head lice transmissions come from the environment. Over 98 percent of transmissions come from direct head-to-head contact.

Having lice is stressful to say the least. And the PTSD that can ensue for weeks or months after an occurrence is real! Don’t let these stories feed that anxiety and stop you or your kids from enjoying life and the holidays. Have fun trying on some costumes and Happy Halloween!

