Sponsor spotlight: Indoor rowing – one of the best exercises

If you haven’t tried indoor rowing, you’re missing out on one of the most efficient and effective, forms of exercise available. There are so many benefits to rowing, including that indoor rowing:

is an enjoyable form of exercise, especially with a group

uses 84% of your muscles, making it a great way to build strength and burn calories

is easy to learn, especially from a certified instructor

can be used as a warm up, with other exercises, the primary workout or for cross-training

the level of effort is controlled by you setting the pace for high intensity conditioning, moderate cardio or a slowly to loosen the joints or meditate

is low impact and easy on the joints making it an exercise anybody, even those with knee issues, can do

6 Movements Fitness Studio, located in the Firdale Village Shopping Plaza in Edmonds, is a unique fitness resource for the community, offering small group and individual fitness classes, using indoor rowers, kettlebells and more. On Oct. 15, 6 Movements Fitness Studio will host Edmonds’ first Indoor Rowing Clinic.

If you’re interested in rowing, but not sure where to start, or you have tried rowing and found that without proper training it wasn’t enjoyable, or you want to improve your rowing and kill your WODs – this two-hour clinic is for you!.Participants will learn the fundamentals of rowing, how to use a Concept2 rowing machine (ergometer) and how to get the most out of rowing. No experience necessary.

Come learn from one of the country’s best rowing instructors, a World Champion, Olympian and Certified Master Rowing Instructor, Heather Mandoli Alschuler. Heather will not only teach you how to row properly, you will be smiling the whole time. And don’t worry, you won’t be rowing for the whole two hours. There are plenty of breaks and discussion in between short bouts of rowing.

— Sponsored by 6 Movements Fitness Studio