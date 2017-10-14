Sponsor spotlight: Live or work with dementia patients? Training Oct. 24

A daylong community training has been set for Tuesday, Oct. 24, aimed at assisting both professionals who have clients and customers who live with dementia and for those who care for someone living with dementia.

The event, sponsored by Koelsch Communities, runs from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds. Approved continuing education credits are available for physicians, nurses, attorneys, social workers, those in many other fields.

The presenter is Teepa Snow, an internationally renowned specialist in dementia care.

The schedule follows:

8:15-noon. Teepa Answers Tough Questions About Memory Loss and Challenging Behaviors (3 CME, CNE, CLE, CE)

1-4 p.m. Isn’t it Time We Talked? Sexuality and Intimacy When Dementia is Present (2.25 CME, CNE, CLE, CE)

Visit koelschseniorcommunities.com/teepa for details and to register. Or, call the ECA box office directly at 425-275-9595.

Tickets for professionals are $55. Community Access tickets are available for those who can’t afford the ticket price. Email cedarcreekED@koelschsenior.com to learn more.

