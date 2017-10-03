Still room for citizens to join neighborhood disaster training effort

Edmonds City Councilmember Neil Tibbott says there is still time to join him and other residents in becoming trained to help their communities in the event of an emergency or natural disaster.

Last month, Tibbott announced that he signed up for the Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) sponsored by South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue (formerly Fire District 1) — and at the time asked for other citizens to join him.

“There were 12 of us from Edmonds, including the instructor Kim Sharpe and his helper Laurell Sprague,” Tibbott said. “The class was fast paced and interesting. There’s still room for a few others if anyone else wants to join us,” he added.

“Our instructor broke us into teams to consider various emergency scenarios we might encounter in Snohomish County,” Tibbott continued. “My team was asked to think about emergency response requirements in the event of coal and oil train derailment in Edmonds. The group brainstormed escape routes, communication strategies and possible exposure to hazards for people.

“It was really interesting to consider this scenario with people who didn’t know our waterfront. Their questions and assumptions helped identify unique vulnerabilities that we could easily gloss over. I’m looking forward to the next session this coming Thursday. The topic will be fire suppression.”

During the CERT Disaster Response training, participants learn how to prepare themselves and their families to deal with disasters, how to put out small fires, basic disaster first aid and medical triage, conduct search and rescue operations and understanding the psychological effect of disasters.

The trainings are 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Oct. 2-26, at Edmonds Fire Station 20 and Fire District 1 Headquarters in Everett.

You can register at this link.