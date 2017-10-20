Student representative sought for Edmonds Planning Board

The Edmonds Planning Board has an opening for a student representative. The Planning Board makes recommendations to the Edmonds City Council on plans, codes, and issues related to community development, including transportation, environment, and housing,

“Experience with the Planning Board is a great way to learn about local government and planning for the future,” said Shane Hope, Development Services Director.

The selected student would serve the remainder of the school year and attend Planning Board meetings. The board meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month, starting at 7 p.m. Information about the board is online at http://www.edmondswa.gov/planning-board.html.

Student representatives must live in Edmonds and be attending either high school or college.

For questions or to get an application, contact the city’s Development Services Department: diane.cunningham@edmondswa.gov or 425-771-0220.