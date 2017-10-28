Students Saving Salmon restore Shell Creek stream bank

1 of 4

It was a perfect fall Saturday morning as the Edmonds-Woodway High School Students Saving Salmon club gathered with club advisor Joe Scordino and others to continue their restoration work along the banks of Shell Creek just south of Holy Rosary Church.

“Our past work here has been focused on removing invasive plants like blackberry and bindweed,” Scordino explained (see My Edmonds News coverage of this work here). “Today we’re putting in native plants to help give this section of the stream an ecological boost that will make it more hospitable to spawning salmon.”

Saturday’s plantings included Salal, Snowberry, Western hemlock and Sitka spruce. The plants were provided through funding from the Rose Foundation and their Puget Sound Stewardship program.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel