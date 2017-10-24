Swedish Edmonds program that works with local youth nominated for governor’s award

Swedish Edmonds has been nominated for the Governor’s Employer Award for the 2017 Youth Employer of the Year for working with Project Search, an innovative program run through the Edmonds School District that connects developmentally disabled students with employers in the health care industry.

The Governor’s Employer Awards Program is an annual event that recognizes the excellent work being done to improve employment opportunities for workers with disabilities and to acknowledge individuals and organizations who make a positive difference enhancing the empowerment of individuals with disabilities.

“It’s an honor to be nominated and recognized for our work with Project Search,” said Sarah Zabel, chief operating officer, Swedish Edmonds. “This program gives us the opportunity to have a meaningful impact on kids in our community by giving them an opportunity to develop their job skills which will help them in the future with finding permanent employment.”

Swedish Edmonds, along with all of the other nominees, will be invited on stage to receive a Certificate of Appreciation on Tuesday, Oct.31 at the Microsoft Convention Center in Redmond, when the winner will be announced.