Taming Bigfoot Edmonds to kick off with ‘Climate Change and You’ panel Oct. 24

Taming BigFoot Edmonds will launch at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, with a “Climate Change and You”panel presentation of scientists and climate leaders moderated by State Rep. Strom Peterson.

The panel will share new insights into the climate crisis with ideas how we can take action and make a difference. The event will be held at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St., Edmonds.

The panelists include Dr. David Montgomery, a MacArthur Fellow and UW Professor who is an internationally recognized geologist, author and a specialist in carbon sequestration. He will be joined by Dr. Shallin Busch, a research ecologist at NOAA and a specialist in ocean acidification and how climate change may impact the North Pacific ecosystems. Science educator Laura Tucker will round out the panel with a perspective on how communities can work together to begin the transition away from fossil fuels.

In addition to the panel discussion, attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about Taming BigFoot Edmonds. This cteam-based game allows community members to explore how they can do their part to reduce carbon emissions. In the game, individuals can measure their own carbon footprint using a phone app (or forms) especially tailored for Edmonds and then work with their teams to strategize and try different ways to shrink their carbon footprint.

The participants will have an opportunity to get together with the other participants several times during the competition to share and learn from each other. These gatherings will also give participants a chance to hear from and be inspired by several groups of young people who are actively working on climate issues.

Taming BigFoot Edmonds is being sponsored by the Taming BigFoot Steering Committee made up of Interfaith Climate Action, members of the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee and several Edmonds City Council members. The project has been endorsed by Mayor Earling, both U.S. and Washington state representatives and environmental groups.

For further information, visit www.tamingbigfoot.edmondswa.gov or call 425-610-6414. You can also earn more about the program in our earlier story here.