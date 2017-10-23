Tapas and Topics with the League of Women Voters Oct. 24, 25

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County invites the public to attend an informal gathering for “Tapas and Topics,” to network, discuss current issues, and learn about the activities of the League. At these two membership events, tapas will be provided and attendees may order their own beverages. Topics will include voting, transportation, health care and other items of interest to the group.

The first event will be held at Arnie’s Restaurant on the Edmonds waterfront at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24. A second will be held at the Vintage Café, 1510 Hewitt Ave. in Everett at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Women and men who are interested in the purpose and work of the League of Women Voters are welcome to come.

To reserve a place, call Janet Chalupnik at 425-776-5544.

. . . . .