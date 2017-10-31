Thousands turn out for picture-perfect Halloween

1 of 25

It was the first Halloween without rain in more than a decade, and thousands turned out to fill the streets of downtown Edmonds for the annual celebration of costumes, candy, monsters, mayhem and fun for kids of all ages — courtesy of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and local business owners.

As the sunset faded over Puget Sound and the moon rose, the revelers began drifting home to greet neighborhood trick-or-treaters, but took with them the memory of a classic Edmonds Kind of Halloween.

Photos and video by Larry Vogel