From Tigers to Warriors, EWHS honors its latest Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

Karl Swenson photographed the latest group of athletes inducted during the third annual Edmonds-Woodway Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony Oct. 5 at the EWHS Great Hall.

Here’s a list of those individuals, teams and coaches from Edmonds High School, Woodway High School and Edmonds-Woodway High School who were inducted and their accomplishments:

Stu Smith

Coach, Edmonds High School

Smith started at Edmonds High School in 1947 as a history teacher and Assistant Football Coach—holding both positions for the next 23 years. During this time he also served as Head Track Coach and Head Boxing Coach, helping lead EHS to 3 Western Washington Boxing Titles. After leaving EHS in 1960, Coach Smith became the first Head Football Coach at Mountlake Terrace High School. He later served as Edmonds School District Director of Plant Facilities from 1965-77, overseeing much of the growth in the Edmonds School District and the building of new schools. Overall, Coach Smith dedicated 30 years of service to the Edmonds School District.

Bill Peterson

Coach, Edmonds High School, Woodway High School

Coach Bill Peterson, or “Coach Pete” as many of his athletes called him, started out his career at Edmonds High School in 1960 as a History teacher, Assistant Football Coach, Head Wrestling Coach, and Head Track Coach. During this time he coached alongside Hall of Fame coaches Rich Rowe and Jerry Karnofski. When Woodway High School opened in the fall of 1967, Coach Peterson moved over to Woodway to help open the school as its first Head Football Coach, Head Track Coach and assistant wrestling coach. In his time coaching wrestlting at EHS, he coached 3 State Champions.

Don Meyring

Community Contributor

Edmonds High School, Class of 1943

The first individual to be inducted as a Community Contributor, Don Meyring dedicated most of his life to bettering the Edmonds Community through athletics. A 1943 graduate of Edmonds High School, he was an outstanding athlete in his own right, at one point setting the world record in the discus. Meyring’s biggest contribution came through his dedication to the youth in his community; in the mid 1950’s he helped create the Edmonds Mid-City Little League—offering opportunities for Edmonds youth to compete in baseball, football, and basketball. He influenced many lives as a youth coach of over 20 years through his constant presence on the sidelines and by providing opportunities for kids to compete.

Mary Garner

Edmonds High School, Class of 1950

A pioneer in women’s sports, Mary Garner (Olson)—a 1950 graduate of Edmonds High School—competed in all sports made available to her in this pre-title IX era: tennis, volleyball, soccer, track, basketball, ping pong, baseball and badminton. A standout athlete during the “sports days”, Mary went undefeated as a tennis player at EHS for two consecutive seasons. A talented and hard-working athlete, she took every lettering opportunity made available to her, earned every honor, and every point possible by the end of her junior year—something no other female athlete at the time came even close to doing. Inspired to continue to take every opportunity available to her after high school, Mary competed throughout her adult life on the volleyball court, participating in numerous State, National, and World Senior Volleyball Games. You can see our earlier story on Garner here.

Ted Neff

Edmonds High School, Class of 1950

A talented multi-sport athlete in football, basketball, and baseball, Ted was best known in the Edmonds community for his performance on the football field. A 3 year letter winner in both football and basketball, he earned 1st team All Northwest League recognition at fullback and was selected 1st team All State Football after the legendary undefeated season of the 1949 EHS football team. Ted played 2 years of football at WSU and then made his move to the University of Washington where he attended dental school. He went on to practice dentistry in the Edmonds area for 39 years.

Dave Hamilton

Edmonds High School, Class of 1966

A talented 3-sport athlete, Dave made his presence known on the basketball court, the football field, and on the baseball diamond. With his dominating pitching, Dave led the 1966 Edmonds Tigers to a 20-0 season and a Northwest League Championship. His senior season he went 11-0 as starting pitcher and threw a no-hitter against Blanchet, earning him All League honors for the second year in a row. Drafted by the Oakland A’s in the 5th round of the 1966 draft, Dave played 6 years in the minor leagues, 9 years in the Major Leagues and won 3 World Series Championships with the Oakland A’s. He was inducted into the Snohomish County Hall of Fame in 2013

Chris Peterson

Edmonds High School, Class of 1971

Chris was a standout 2-sport athlete in football and wrestling. He received 1st Team All Western Conference honors at linebacker and was selected 1st Team All State Center for the 1969 season. After placing 4th at the State Wrestling Tournament his junior season, Chris re-focused himself and came back for his senior season on a mission. In his senior year campaign for the Tigers, Chris went undefeated with 9 pins, was Sub Regional Champion, Regional Champion and ultimately won the 1971 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP at heavyweight. Chris went on to earn his teaching degree and taught and coached in the Lake Washington School District for 32 years.

Debbie Quatier

Edmonds High School, Class of 1976

An exceptional talent and legendary runner in the area, Debbie set out on a path that would take the running world by storm. As a senior Debbie placed 2nd at the State Cross Country Meet as an individual and helped her team earn a 2nd place finish as well. She competed on the club circuit throughout her high school years and was a 3-time selection for the All American AAU Cross Country Team in 1973, 1974 and 1975. She still holds 2 Snohomish County Track and Field records (1600m, 3200m) and held the 3000 meter National High School Sophomore record for 43 years. Overall, she was selected to 7 US Track and Cross Country Teams, competing with the best in the nation and against the best in the world.

Phil Zevenbergen,

Woodway High School, Class of 1982

A 3-sport athlete competing in football, basketball, and baseball, Phil truly excelled on the basketball court. At the center position for the Warriors in 1982 he received All Wesco and All State recognition. After setting the school record for most rebounds (314) Phil took his skills to Edmonds Community College where he led the Titans to an NWAACC Championship and received the NWAACC MVP Award for the 1984-85 season. Next, the University of Washington came calling where Phil was selected to the Pac-10 All Conference Team in 1986 and 1987. After being drafted by and playing for the San Antonio Spurs in 1987, he played professionally on the international level for 10 years.

Brenda Dobbelaar

Edmonds High School, Class of 1989

A phenomenal athlete in whatever sport she was competing in, Brenda was a feared opponent on the soccer field, the basketball court, and the softball diamond. She was the first soccer player in the area selected to the Everett Herald All-Area Soccer 1st Team four years in a row. As a senior at EHS in 1988-89 Brenda dominated WESCO in all three sports, earning 1st Team All Area honors in soccer, basketball, and softball. It is no surprise that she was named the Everett Herald’s Athlete of the Year in the spring of 1989. Brenda went on to compete in softball at PLU where she was a two-time NAIA All American and helped the Lutes win a National Championship in 1992. She was also a member of the US National Team at the Pan American Games in Cuba.

Courtney Ellis

Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 1999

The first swimmer and first female athlete from EWHS to be inducted, Courtney is without question a special talent, having won 5 individual State Swim Titles. Courtney qualified for and placed at the State Swim meet all four years of high school, starting with 3rd and 6th place finishes her freshman year in 1995. As a sophomore in 1996 she followed with another 3rd in State finish and then won her first state title in the 500 freestyle. Courtney went on to win back-to-back state titles her junior and senior years in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 Breaststroke, going undefeated in all meets for 2 consecutive years—including districts and state. Courtney swam at Clemson University and competed in the 2000 Olympic trials. She still holds 7 EWHS swim records

Gerik Baxter

Edmonds-Woodway High School, Class of 1999

A rare four-year starting pitcher on the EWHS baseball team, Gerik did everything he could from the mound and at the plate to give his team an advantage. The first EW baseball player inducted, he recorded a 21-6 career record as a starting pitcher and a 379 career batting average. He received 1st Team All Wesco honors in 1997, 1998, and 1999 and was a two time All Area 1st team selection. A pre-season High School All American, Gerik received All State 1st Team honors, having led his team to 3 straight District Tournament Appearances and 2 State Regional Appearances. He was drafted in the first round of the 1999 MLB Draft with the 28th pick by the Sand Diego Padres. Gerik’s absolute love for the game of baseball continues to be a powerful force through the scholarships in his name.

1985 Woodway High School State Softball Champions

This talented team poured it on late in the season to win the Wesco League Championship and continued on that pace by going undefeated in the Northwest District Tournament to win the 1985 Northwest District One Championship. They entered the State AA Softball Tournament on a roll and went undefeated, taking down West Valley 4-3 in 8 innings to win the STATE CHAMPIONSHIP. Coached by Bruce Evans, Assistant Coach Mike Olson.

Team: Kristen Larson, Sandy Feaser, D’Arcy Russell, Michelle Rael, Jen Ryan, Maya Chrestensen, MaryLou O’Neill, Katie Romstead, Shawn Burns, Jenny Galbreath, Carol Olsen, Vanessa Bates, Sharon Rathe.

1975 Edmonds High School Boys Cross Country Team State Champions



Coached by the legendary Tom Campbell, this special group of young men won the very first Cross Country State Championship for Edmonds High School—setting the tradition for many talented runners and strong teams to come. They were Wesco Champs, NW District Champs, and State Champs.

Team: Tom Kutrich, Mike Lyons, Dan Clark, Bill Fisher, Lasse Brautaset, Tim Love, Phil Lavery, Mark Stensland, Jon Elslip Head Coach: Tom Campbell

1976 Edmonds High School Girls Cross Country Team State Champions



Coached by Tom Campbell, this outstanding group of runners was determined to make the 1976 XC Season their year after placing 2nd the previous season. The 1976 team was the first Girls Cross Country State Championship for Edmonds High School, launching a new generation of runners and creating excitement in the community for running. They were Wesco Champs, District Champs and State Champs.

Team: Bonnie Tuller, Dana Arnim, Nancy Quatier, Karen Schaefer, Linda England, Merrie Duryee, Thea Ewing, Tracy Richards, Cathy Schaefer