Travelogue: Bristol and Salisbury

A sign spotted near the lift (elevator) at the Wallsend Roman Fort museum: “In case of fire, evacuate the building immediately. Tweet about it later.”

A four-hour train journey from Newcastle brought me to Bristol, a city I have never visited before, and where I met William Chapman (see previous letter – William is an old and dear friend). Given the need for legroom, I chose 1st Class, which was very nice, but owing to some much-apologized-for muddle, there was no food, and no hot water – and the latter means no tea, which is a Very Big Deal in a 1st Class British Railway carriage! And from an American perspective, the Wi-Fi was almost as good as a rural dial-up circa 1985. But we on this Island are used to deprivation and discomfort, so we carried on, and the trip was accomplished almost on time, and in comfort.

Bristol is busy, very mixed in its architecture (lovely old Georgian buildings cheek-and-jowl with formless and ugly ’60s and ’70s boxes). The city is hilly, energetic (there is quite a good university, so there are a lot of young people) and well worth the visit. We stayed at the Bristol Marriot Royal, a grand old Victorian built in 1868. Super room service, very helpful staff, good breakfast and so-so dining. I’d gladly stay here again, and the situation is great, just yards from the cathedral.

Yesterday we began with a visit to the SS Great Britain. Built by Kingdom Isambard Brunel in 1845, it was the largest ship afloat anywhere in the world, and remained so for a decade, at 322 feet and displacing 3400 tons – 1,000 tons more than any other ship of the time. Brunel’s breakthrough was to understand that to make trans-Atlantic steam service profitable, enough coal had to be carried to make the entire trip, and it was not possible to build a wooden ship big enough to carry that much coal – or enough passengers. So the Great Britain was built of iron. Halfway into its construction, Brunel saw his first screw-driven ship, and immediately grasped the fact that a screw (propeller) will manage far better in rough weather than a paddle, and because of the propeller shaft’s position, the engine – and hence its weight – could be kept lower, which added stability to the ship. The engine produced over 1,000 horse power at 18 rpm, and the ship achieved speeds of 12 knots without sail. She carried 360 passengers and a crew of 120.

He also added a three schooner-type masts, to help along when the wind was right. Another innovation was that these were hinged at deck level, and could be lowered in opposing winds, which would help the engine by reducing drag. A square-rigged mast was in a permanent position, and added speed when the ship was going downwind or quartering.

The Great Britain was in service for over a century, largely on the Australian route. It was eventually abandoned in the Falklands, where it lay for many years, until it was rescued in the ‘70s, and towed back to Bristol, where it was restored and rests in the same drydock where it was built in 1845. During World War II a badly damaged British ship repaired herself with some iron hull plates from the Great Britain, but after the war she was an abandoned wreck. The restoration – more a recreation, using the original drawings – was absolutely superb, and the ship and the museum are simply the best maritime museum of the sort I have ever visited. There is almost too much to see, between the vast and detailed museum and the many decks, passages, cabins, Grand Dining Rooms, engine (slowly turnings, so you can see it in action), larders, kitchens… Best allow a whole day.

But Beware the Lifts! No one seems to know quite how they function, and we were stuck at one point between decks, finally giving up, returning to the spar deck (outside) and starting all over.

General observation about Britain: the country is not set up for the disabled. I spoke before of the narrow, steep and shallow steps up to the apartment in Bow Street. Since then I have found very few places with railings (hotel steps, church steps), and asking for a bath/shower stool is met with uncomprehending (but very friendly!) stares. In Oban they went out and very kindly bought one; the Bristol Marriot Royal didn’t have one, and didn’t get one. A one-legged person in a deep bathtub is in for quite a workout! Thank heaven for my years of sports!

Yesterday we visited St. Mary Redcliffe, “The fairest, goodliest and most famous parish church in England,” as Queen Elizabeth remarked on the occasion of her visit in 1571 – and she’d seen a few!

We were in time to sit in on a sung service – I always prefer to go to a service if possible, and “feel” the church being used for what it was designed to do. The was even more special: For the first time in my life, I heard a 32-foot open wood organ stop, something you feel more than hear, and this particular Harrison & Harrison organ (1912, refurbished in 2012) is a very famous example of the very finest English organ-building. It is stunning. (From a note from Robert Gage: “The 32’ rumble was undoubtedly an open wood. This is much more powerful (one can hardly say ‘louder’) than a stopped wood (which would probably be called Subbass – in Germany, Untertsatz). The bottom note is the next C off the bottom of the piano – 16 vibrations per second! The lowest pipes are about a foot square, or even more. It is an English invention!”)

St. Mary’s was founded in the 12th century, though little of that church remains. The great arches and ceilings we see today are magnificent, dating largely from 1350-75. The vaulting has to be seen; it cannot be described.

Bristol has a darker side as well. “It has been known for the slave trade since the Saxon period and during periods of famines it was common for people to place themselves into bondage to be sold as slaves. The 11th century Saint Wolfstan…condemned the people of Bristol for participating in this trade which continued through the medieval period; many merchants were censored for abducting children off the streets to sell into slavery. By the 18th century the enslavement of Europeans was rare, but a new source of this brutal trade had been found in Africa.” (St. Mary Redcliffe guidebook, James Wilson)

In a brighter mood, there is a funeral monument to Admiral Penn, who served under Cromwell, but managed the transition to Charles II by loaning that monarch vast sums of money, which he had looted from Jamaica after defeating the Spanish. Unable to repay the debt when Penn’s son laid claim, the ever-resourceful Charles offered William Penn land in America, and the state of Pennsylvania still features the coat of arms of the Penn Family.

A few shorter notes: The St. Mary’s churchyard has a large piece of tramline rail jutting out of the ground at an odd angle, exactly where it was found after the Good Friday Blitz of 1941, having been blasted thither by a German bomb.

And in the churchyard there is a marker which denotes the grave of “The Church Cat, 1912-1927,” who is believed to have attended more services than many of the clergy. It was at St. Mary’s where Sebastian Cabot heard mass before sailing to the New World on the Matthew, in 1504, and there hangs in the church a whale bone which he brought back and presented to St Mary’s. A replica of Matthew lies on the Avon, in the center of the town, and you may even take rides in it up and down the river.

Salisbury, Oct 17 – From Newcastle to Salisbury on Sunday, by train, where I was met by Stephen Tucker, a retired priest and longtime friend of Robert’s – and, I hope, a long-time-to-go friend of mine, as we seem to find an almost endless list of mutually-fascinating topics to discuss, from obscure tenors of a former age, to books we have both relished, and much between.

On Tuesday, Stephen drove us on a wonderful outing, a 45-minute drive to the village of Shaftsbury, perched on a hill overlooking the green and rolling countryside of Dorset, and giving one the feeling that every BBC mystery or period film must have been made there (as some have!). It was blowing hard from the hurricane that has been battering western Ireland, and the sky was extremely dark, so we saw little but a glimpse of the view and had good lunch at the hotel. While waiting for Stephen to pick me up in his car, I took the snapshot below, which pretty much sums up what I saw of Shaftsbury – and the lovely surrounding villages. I must see more of this county, and of Salisbury!

Inside Salisbury Cathedral is what is wide believed to be the oldest clock in the world, made all of iron in 1386 (Beauvais Cathedral and Chioggia, Italy, dispute the claim), and a magnet to any clock fanatic, which I confess I am. The clock has no face or hands, having been designed only to ring bells at the proper times for monastic services. Of course over the centuries the clock has undergone many repairs, but the great wheel of the drive train is believed to be original.

I am staying at the White Hart, a rather famous old hotel, modernized, but originating in the 17th century, and just a stone’s throw from one of the gates to the cathedral close (the walled area surrounding the church).

Evensong was rather plain: the cathedral choir was on a term holiday, and a local school sent their choir: good, but not cathedral standard. Still, I love the simplicity and tranquility of the old sung Evensong, and go whenever I can – and it’s very special in a place like a centuries-old cathedral.

The next day I was off to London, to do a few errands and collect my suitcase of formal clothes from William, which he’d been holding – not much call for a tux in the Faroes! He and I had dinner in a very nice restaurant in Pimlico – the enoteca turi (no caps), which has five pages of Barolos in their wine book! And it just happens to be my favorite wine…

Friday I took a taxi to Heathrow Terminal 5, unable to face trundling two suitcases on and off subways and up and down stairs. I managed to find a Business Class upgrade, which meant I could get the prosthetic leg off and lie down – and 9 ½ hours later, home! It has been a really wonderful trip with good friends and fantastic new places, but gosh! it’s nice to sleep in my bed, and drink my kind of morning coffee in my chair! And good to be back in Edmonds.