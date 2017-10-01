Travelogue: Cliff-hanging adventure on the Faroes

Torshavn, Wednesday, September 27 — The Danish 50 Crown bill I used for a cappuccino this afternoon (remember that Danish and Froese currency are locked together and mutually accepted) says “50 Halvtreds Kroner.” I was trying to work out “halvtreds,” and finally sought refuge in the internet; it means “half-third (i.e. half away from three times, or two and a half times 20). Simple when you know how!

The Faroes are truly awe-full and dread-full, in the original meanings of the words, filled with awe and in places, dread. This morning the wind blew the fog away, so Nancy and I headed north in the rented car, along the east coast of Stremoy, the main island where Tórshavn, the capital, is located. The sound, Sundini, was white with waves. At Oyrarbakki we crossed the bridge to Eysturoy (“East Island), the large island northeast of Streymoy, and there the awe took over: You climb to a high, cliff-hanging, two-lane road, with the sound far below, now all white as the wind, already blowing hard at the coast, funnels up the deep canyon between the two islands.

A little before Eiði we stopped to take pictures (“Eiði” is pronounced, very roughly “ai-y” – remember the “ð” is never pronounced. “It’s a good question,” I was told when I asked). The car had been wobbling, but we underestimated the wind by an enormous factor, and the doors were literally pulled out of our hands as we opened them. I was unable to stand steadily enough to take a picture, so I wobbled across the road and sat on the verge, using the guard rail as a support. Getting the door shut genuinely took two hands, and I am fairly strong.

At the Eiði intersection we left the main road and switchbacked down to visit the village (in the distance in the photo), which was all buttoned up against the wind. We tried to look into the church, but the doors were locked; on the way out, it took all my body weight and strength to get the gate to the church closed against the wind. At the end of the street, on a promontory looking out over the sound, we found a picnic table, which pretty much lets you know how hard the wind blows:

After Aiði we turned up a narrow one-lane road that clings precariously to the side of the cliff, and that is where the dread joined the awe: the road feels about as wide as the car, and we consoled ourselves that should we drive off the edge, there would be plenty of time to say goodbye before we hit bottom. I am NOT good at heights, and if you add in the hard-to-stand-against wind, the cliffs, and the width of the road…

At the top of the cliff road we emerged into some rolling highlands full of sheep, the wind still howling. The road made a left swing and began to climb again, and by the look of the map, we were in for more cliff-hanging, quite a lot of it, on the way to our goal, which was Gjógv (“tchev” – meaning “gorge”), the northernmost town in the Faroes. Nothing lies to the north of Gjógv except the air until you hit the arctic ice.

Unfortunately, we never made it. Once onto the next narrow road – more of a lane, really) we crested the top and the wind really kicked up, blowing heavy, thick fog with it. Given the danger of driving in fog, the narrowness of the road, and the chance of meeting traffic coming our way (how to pass?) we decided to retreat back down the mountain, feeling perhaps a little disappointed, but also relieved not have to to encounter any more yawning abysses and howling wind and in the fog on roads we had never driven before. On the way down we saw:

Which seems pretty much like the quintessential Faroese view.

Back in Hotel Hafnia (highly recommended, http://www.hafnia.fo/) I had a long talk with a wonderful and wonderfully friendly waiter who helped me with some pronunciations but warned me about Faroese grammar, which is very complex, and seemingly the pride of anyone you talk to about the language. He comes from Suóuroy (“South Island”) where he says they really have sheep (sheep graze here on every patch of green, even in the almost-central parts of Tórshavn), and told me that in three weeks it is sheep slaughtering time: there is not enough winter feed for so many sheep, so every year at this time they slaughter about 40,000 of them, and store up the meat for the rest of the year. Most of the wool is burned, as there is too much to ever find a market, but virtually every part of the animal is used for something. Much meat is exported, and some is dried in special drying houses (from now on it will be too cold for flies). It seems to be something of a national holiday, when people return to the family farm to help out, and our waiter was looking forward to it.

Tonight we are driving out of the city to the Foroyer Hotel for dinner: This is the islands’ premier hotel (with prices to match), but the buffet dinner is supposed to be superb. On the whole, I’d rather stay at the Hafnia, in town, but the Foroyer is a fascinating bit of architecture, and is said to have a wonderful view down over Tórshavn to the sea:

So: tomorrow off to the Shetlands via Edinburgh, then on to Oban and Iona. I am deeply grateful to have been here and to have seen so much that is so delightful and different, and to have encountered so many wonderfully helpful and friendly people. This is an amazing place, and there is much I did not see – so I hope a return journey can soon be made.

— By Nathaniel Brown

Edmonds resident Nathaniel Brown taught and coached cross-country running and skiing for 16 years before joining the US Biathlon Team as wax technician, switching to the U.S. Cross-Country team in 1989. He coached at three Olympics and 14 World Championships, edited Nordic Update for nine years and Cross-Country Skier for two. He has written three books on skiing and training. He owned and operated Nordic UltraTune, an international freelance ski tuning service, until retirement six years ago