Travelogue: The rich history of Iona

    Iona Abbey. To the left, where two figures are standing, is the corner of the small hill on which St. Columba had his cell. (Photo by Nathaniel Brown)

    Iona. How much ink has been spilled about this wonderful island and its history?

    The island has been inhabited for several thousand years, at least since the Iron Age, but enters the history books in the year 543 with the arrival, from Ireland, of the monk later to be known and revered as St. Columba. It was Columba who built the first monastery on the island, and a century later, when Adomnán wrote his biography of Columba, the saint was already well enshrined in legend. Adomnán’s biography (Penguin, also on Kindle) may seem unlikely and unedifying to us today with its long lists of miracles, “handed down by our elders, men both reliable and informed.” But in the middle ages, the Life of St. Columba was a best-seller as a book of devotion, and the introduction by Richard Sharpe is readable and informative about the saint and his times.

    It is widely believed that the Book of Kells may have been written in the Iona monastery’s scriptorium at the end of the 7th century, when it was well known as a seat of learning. Of the original monastery, little or nothing is left today, although carbon dating of some bits of charcoal have helped to identify the site of Columba’s writing cell with a great deal of probability (see http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-40556985). The original monastery came to its end in 825 when it was burned to the ground by the Vikings, who also murdered all the monks. The buildings we see today are much later, begun in the early 13th century by the Benedictines. In time, the Benedictine abbey decayed as well, but the remains were wonderfully restored in 1938. The present ecumenical church is maintained by Historic Scotland. St Martin’s cross, located in front of the Abbey is one of the oldest remainders of the great days, dating to the 8th century, and is decorated by intricate (if now eroded) Scandinavian patterns, showing the mix of Norse pagan art and Christian iconography that was common in northern Britain at the dawn of the Christian era.

    To the left of the entrance to the main church is a small door (just above the white stone in the middle of the foreground, above) to a tiny chapel, so small that it’s hard to squeeze in through the doorway. The interior is perhaps 10 x 12 feet.  The oak floor contains a trap door beneath which lie two stone coffins, believed to be the coffins of St. Columba and Adomnán, who was the fourth abbot of the monastery. Columba was originally buried – according to legend, on the same spot – in a simple shroud with no coffin, but his body was later moved to the stone coffin, and later again, taken to Ireland to avoid desecration by the Vikings.

    St Martin’s cross is the oldest and largest of the remaining stone crosses on Iona (9th century); the circle is more pronounced on later crosses and is believed to have been a way of supporting the arms of the cross. (Photo by Nathaniel Brown)

    In the picture, Nancy is just starting to walk down the remains of an ancient cobbled street that leads from the Abbey to the graveyard, which is the burial place of many early Scottish kings, including Mac Bethad mac Findlaích (c 1005 – 1057), better known to us as Macbeth.

    The interior of the Abbey I initially found unmoving – it has an unused feel (as a church) and there are several corners with slightly cluttered museum exhibits. But as you go down the nave and into the side chapel, the age and quality of the restoration, and the “feel” begin to gain in force. I lit a candle and placed it on the pricket stand (candle rack) in memory of my late partner Chris, and sat wrapped in memory and silent calm for some time.

    “…You are not here to verify,
    Instruct yourself, or inform curiosity
    Or carry report. You are here to kneel
    Where prayer has been valid.”

    Eliot, Little Gidding.

    Eventually, a number of tourists entered and broke the spell. Still, I think the real feel of Iona as a “thin place” comes more forcibly when you sit outside viewing the distant, low islands, and hearing nothing but the wind and the occasional small sound of activity in the village – a dog, a child’s voice – which is much what it must have been like in St. Columba’s day. When he visited Iona in 1773, Dr. Johnson wrote, “That man is little to be envied whose patriotism would not gain force upon the plains of Marathon, or whose piety would not grow warmer amid the ruins of Iona.”

    Interior of Iona Abbey, from the north transept. The juxtaposition of the original and the 1938 rebuild is clear. This has been wonderfully tastefully done so you can pick out the oldest bits such as the arch in the background. (Photo by Nathaniel Brown)

    There is something “thin” about Iona, and I want to come again when I can walk and wander more, and see more of the island.   Kenneth Clark’s “I never some to Iona – and I used to come here almost every year when I was young – without the feeling that ‘some God is in this place,’” quoted in my last column, is not far off the mark. But you have to be still, and you have to give the island and its peace time to seep into you, at its own unhurried speed. We were sorry to leave.

    (Courtesy Google)

    And now I am in Newcastle, at my friend Robert’s house. We parted from Nancy in Glasgow, and she began the trip back to Ballard.

    It was an adventure getting to Newcastle: We were collected by the taxi at 6:30 a.m., and took the ferry to Mull. Our taxi driver took us across Mull (no buses at that hour), about an hour’s drive, to catch the boat from Mull to Oban. After a two-hour wait for the train in Oban, we had a three-hour train ride to Glasgow through glorious highland scenery, stopping at about a third of all the train stations in Scotland. We arrived in Glasgow late, with 25 minutes to get across rush-hour Glasgow to the other station, in order to catch the Newcastle train. We made the train with about 5 minutes in hand, which would have been impossible had Robert not been managing the baggage (my legs are acting up badly; I carried the umbrellas). We then had a ride to Newcastle, which gave new meaning to the word “eternal” (“It takes forever,” as the guard cheerfully told us). On the way, we stopped at the other two-thirds of the stations in Scotland (26 of ’em!). At one point the train halted for an unusually long time. Eventually, a cleaner who happened along told us that our car had been disconnected from the train, and we had four minutes to move to the part that was actually continuing the trip! We made it, just in time to finish off the last 10 or so remaining Scottish stations where we hadn’t stopped yet, the train gradually filling with more and more young people consuming inexhaustible supplies of beer, all on their way to party in Newcastle, the “party city of the north,” as I’m told. A loud and cheerful bunch Then a 20-minute taxi ride to Robert’s house in Whitley Bay, Tyneside – Iona to Newcastle in only 14 hours and 30 minute

    I’ll be at Robert’s for the week, largely resting, so there will be little to write about for some time. Next week I visit friends in Bristol, and then Salisbury. At that point I’ll be heading back to London and the airport to cut the trip short — leg problems are making it impossible to do anything like as much walking I’d planned to do.

    — By Nathaniel Brown

    Edmonds resident Nathaniel Brown taught and coached cross-country running and skiing for 16 years before joining the US Biathlon Team as wax technician, switching to the U.S. Cross-Country team in 1989. He coached at three Olympics and 14 World Championships, edited Nordic Update for nine years and Cross-Country Skier for two. He has written three books on skiing and training. He owned and operated Nordic UltraTune, an international freelance ski tuning service, until retirement six years ago

     

     

