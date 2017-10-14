Travelogue: The rich history of Iona

Iona. How much ink has been spilled about this wonderful island and its history?

The island has been inhabited for several thousand years, at least since the Iron Age, but enters the history books in the year 543 with the arrival, from Ireland, of the monk later to be known and revered as St. Columba. It was Columba who built the first monastery on the island, and a century later, when Adomnán wrote his biography of Columba, the saint was already well enshrined in legend. Adomnán’s biography (Penguin, also on Kindle) may seem unlikely and unedifying to us today with its long lists of miracles, “handed down by our elders, men both reliable and informed.” But in the middle ages, the Life of St. Columba was a best-seller as a book of devotion, and the introduction by Richard Sharpe is readable and informative about the saint and his times.

It is widely believed that the Book of Kells may have been written in the Iona monastery’s scriptorium at the end of the 7th century, when it was well known as a seat of learning. Of the original monastery, little or nothing is left today, although carbon dating of some bits of charcoal have helped to identify the site of Columba’s writing cell with a great deal of probability (see http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-40556985). The original monastery came to its end in 825 when it was burned to the ground by the Vikings, who also murdered all the monks. The buildings we see today are much later, begun in the early 13th century by the Benedictines. In time, the Benedictine abbey decayed as well, but the remains were wonderfully restored in 1938. The present ecumenical church is maintained by Historic Scotland. St Martin’s cross, located in front of the Abbey is one of the oldest remainders of the great days, dating to the 8th century, and is decorated by intricate (if now eroded) Scandinavian patterns, showing the mix of Norse pagan art and Christian iconography that was common in northern Britain at the dawn of the Christian era.

To the left of the entrance to the main church is a small door (just above the white stone in the middle of the foreground, above) to a tiny chapel, so small that it’s hard to squeeze in through the doorway. The interior is perhaps 10 x 12 feet. The oak floor contains a trap door beneath which lie two stone coffins, believed to be the coffins of St. Columba and Adomnán, who was the fourth abbot of the monastery. Columba was originally buried – according to legend, on the same spot – in a simple shroud with no coffin, but his body was later moved to the stone coffin, and later again, taken to Ireland to avoid desecration by the Vikings.

In the picture, Nancy is just starting to walk down the remains of an ancient cobbled street that leads from the Abbey to the graveyard, which is the burial place of many early Scottish kings, including Mac Bethad mac Findlaích (c 1005 – 1057), better known to us as Macbeth.

The interior of the Abbey I initially found unmoving – it has an unused feel (as a church) and there are several corners with slightly cluttered museum exhibits. But as you go down the nave and into the side chapel, the age and quality of the restoration, and the “feel” begin to gain in force. I lit a candle and placed it on the pricket stand (candle rack) in memory of my late partner Chris, and sat wrapped in memory and silent calm for some time.

“…You are not here to verify,

Instruct yourself, or inform curiosity

Or carry report. You are here to kneel

Where prayer has been valid.”

Eliot, Little Gidding.

Eventually, a number of tourists entered and broke the spell. Still, I think the real feel of Iona as a “thin place” comes more forcibly when you sit outside viewing the distant, low islands, and hearing nothing but the wind and the occasional small sound of activity in the village – a dog, a child’s voice – which is much what it must have been like in St. Columba’s day. When he visited Iona in 1773, Dr. Johnson wrote, “That man is little to be envied whose patriotism would not gain force upon the plains of Marathon, or whose piety would not grow warmer amid the ruins of Iona.”

There is something “thin” about Iona, and I want to come again when I can walk and wander more, and see more of the island. Kenneth Clark’s “I never some to Iona – and I used to come here almost every year when I was young – without the feeling that ‘some God is in this place,’” quoted in my last column, is not far off the mark. But you have to be still, and you have to give the island and its peace time to seep into you, at its own unhurried speed. We were sorry to leave.