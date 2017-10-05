Tree trimming work to cause traffic delays on SR 104 in Edmonds Saturday

People who use State Route 104 as a way out of Edmonds should prepare for possible traffic slowdowns this Saturday, Oct. 7.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews are closing a lane and ramp on eastbound SR 104 to trim and remove trees along the roadway. In order to keep themselves -– and travelers — safe, the crews have to do this work during the day.

Here’s what will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

• The right lane of eastbound SR 104/Edmonds Way between 238th Street Southwest and the State Route 99 overpass.

• The eastbound SR 104 off-ramp to southbound SR 99.

A signed detour will be in place for those going from eastbound SR 104 to southbound SR 99, shown in the map above.